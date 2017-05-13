Mothers Day Weekend On The Local Take Features Denene Millner founder of My Brown Baby

Join us Saturday morning at 7am for The Local Take On WCLK as we celebrate Mothers Day with Denene Millner, author of My Brown Baby: On the Joys and Challenges of Raising African American Children. Taken from the essays on her award winning blog, My Brown Baby, Denene explains why she thought it was important for mothers of brown babies to have their own voice among the popular "mommy blogs."

As a columnist at PARENT magazine she speaks about her work on childhood development coinciding with the birth of her children. She explains that many of the challenges she faced were a natural part of human childhood behavior.

We speak about our childhood experiences and the cultural differences that exist in raising our children.

Additionally, this year Denene released the first book from her publishing imprint Early Sunday Morning. The story of a little girl preparing for her first solo at church. She tells us about future releases and why she thinks it is so important for our stories to be told.

Kiplyn Primus talks about motherhood with Denene Millner on The Local Take on WCLK.

