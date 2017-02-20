New Music: Around The Horn By Rick Braun

Contemporary Jazz Trumpet Player, Rick Braun has a new record out on Shanachie, Around The Horn. Braun is a mainstay on Jazz 91.9 WCLK. He stopped by our studios when he was in town recently. Around The Horn features special guests Peter White and Lindsey Webster. The record includes Braun's interpretations of songs from Selena Gomez, Coldplay and Alicia Keys, along with original songs. You can hear cuts from Around The Horn at various times on WCLK in particular on Serenade To The City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.