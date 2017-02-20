Related Program: 
Serenade to the City

New Music: Around The Horn By Rick Braun

By Aaron Cohen 5 hours ago

Contemporary Jazz Trumpet Player, Rick Braun has a new record out on Shanachie, Around The Horn.   Braun is a mainstay on  Jazz 91.9 WCLK.  He stopped by our studios when he was in town recently.   Around The Horn features special guests Peter White and Lindsey Webster.  The record includes Braun's interpretations of songs from Selena Gomez, Coldplay and Alicia Keys, along with original songs.  You can hear cuts from Around The Horn at various times on WCLK in particular on Serenade To The City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Tags: 
Rick Braun
Rick Braun Around The Horn
Shanachie Entertainment
Peter White
Lindsey Webster
Aaron Cohen
WCLK
Jazz 91.9 WCLK Atlanta's Jazz Station
Serenade To The City on WCLK