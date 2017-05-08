Related Program: 
Serenade to the City

New Music: Chick Corea The Musician(VIDEO)

By Aaron Cohen 53 seconds ago
  • Concord Music Group
    Concord Music Group

Chick Corea via Concord Music, has released a multi-disc, multi-media collection documenting his 2011 series of 70th Birthday celebration performances at the famed Blue Note. Corea is featured in 10 different bands featuring some 30 different musicians, including Herbie Hancock, Bobbie McFerrin, Gary Burton, Wynton Marsalis, John McLaughlin, Stanley Clarke, Chick Corea Electrik Band, and Return To Forever, among others. You can hear select cuts from The Musician at various times on WCLK and WCLK HD2, particularly during Serenade To The City, Monday-Fridays overnight 10p-2a.

Tags: 
Chick Corea
Chick Corea The Musician
Concord Music
WCLK
Jazz 91.9 WCLK Atlanta's Jazz Station
Serenade To The City on WCLK
Aaron Cohen
Herbie Hancock
Gary Burton
Wynton Marsalis
John McLaughlin
Bobby McFerrin
Stanley Clarke