New Music: Chick Corea The Musician(VIDEO)

Chick Corea via Concord Music, has released a multi-disc, multi-media collection documenting his 2011 series of 70th Birthday celebration performances at the famed Blue Note. Corea is featured in 10 different bands featuring some 30 different musicians, including Herbie Hancock, Bobbie McFerrin, Gary Burton, Wynton Marsalis, John McLaughlin, Stanley Clarke, Chick Corea Electrik Band, and Return To Forever, among others. You can hear select cuts from The Musician at various times on WCLK and WCLK HD2, particularly during Serenade To The City, Monday-Fridays overnight 10p-2a.