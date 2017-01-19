Related Program: 
New Music: Chris Rogers Voyage Home

By Aaron Cohen 30 minutes ago
WCLK will be featuring the the debut release on Art of Life Records by trumpeter and composer Chris Rogers, Vogage Home. It features the late saxophonist Michael Brecker in one of his final studio sessions, guitarist Steve Khan, saxophonist Ted Nash, pianist Xavier Davis, bassist Jay Anderson, drummer Steve Johns, saxophonist Roger Rosenberg, trombonist Art Baron, keyboardist Mark Falchook, percussionist Willie Martinez and a digital sample of the late trombonist, Barry Rogers. Rogers is the son of the late trombonist Barry Rogers. You can hear cuts from Voyage home on WCLK at various times, particularly overnights during Serenade To The City Monday-Fridays 10pm-2am.

Find our more about Chris Rogers by clicking here.

