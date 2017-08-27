New Music: Herb Alpert Music Volume 1

Herb Alpert has new music out on his own label, the third in a series of self produced records in recent years on which he plays and occasionally sings his favorite pieces from the Great American Songbook. Alpert played most of these sessions at his own studio with Producer and Keyboardist Jochem van der Saag and a basic Jazz acoustic trio that includes Brian Bromberg on bass on some cuts. On Music Volume 1 there is no mistaking the timbre and tone of Alpert's horn, even as he celebrates his 83rd year. You can hear cuts from Music Volume 1 at various times during the day on WCLK, particularly during Serenade To The City, Monday-Friday 10pm-2am overnights.