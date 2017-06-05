New Music: Let It Go By Norman Brown

Norman Brown's debut release on Shananchie (and his first solo release in five years) is called Let It Go. The new release includes includes Jazz and R&B flavors, with plenty of the guitar virtuosity that Brown's long-time fans and Jazz 91.9 WCLK listeners know so well.

He joins with Chante Moore for "Holding You," and re-imagines the Five Stair Steps classic "Oooh Child" for a new era. Brown is also joined by: BWB Bandmates, Rick Braun and Kirk Whalum; Sounds of Blackness; Marion Meadows; and, S.O.U.L & TrayCar.

Norman is a friend of Jazz 91.9 WCLK. You can hear cuts from Let It Go on WCLK at various times, including during Serenade to the City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.