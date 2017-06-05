Related Program: 
New Music: Let It Go By Norman Brown

By Aaron Cohen 1 hour ago

Norman Brown's debut release on Shananchie (and his first solo release in five years) is called Let It Go.  The new release includes includes Jazz and R&B flavors, with plenty of the guitar virtuosity that Brown's long-time fans and Jazz 91.9 WCLK listeners know so well.

He joins with Chante Moore for "Holding You," and re-imagines the Five Stair Steps classic "Oooh Child" for a new era.  Brown is also joined by:   BWB Bandmates, Rick Braun and Kirk Whalum; Sounds of Blackness; Marion Meadows;  and, S.O.U.L & TrayCar.  

Norman  is a friend of Jazz 91.9 WCLK.  You can hear cuts from Let It Go on WCLK at various times, including during Serenade to the City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

