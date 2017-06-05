Related Program: 
Serenade to the City

New Music: Norman Brown Let It Go

By Aaron Cohen 1 minute ago

Norman Brown's debut release on Shananchie(and his first solo release in five years) is called Let It Go, and includes Jazz and R&B flavors, with plenty of the guitar virtuosity that Brown's long-time fans and WCLK listeners know so well. He joins with Chante Moore for Holding You, and re-imagines the Five Stair Steps classic Oooh Child for a new era. Brown is also joined by BWB Bandmates Rick Braun & Kirk Whalum, Sounds of Blackness, Marion Meadows, S.O.U.L & TrayCar. Norman Brown is a friend of Clark Atlanta University and a friend of WCLK. You can hear cuts from Let It Go on WCLK at various times, including during Serenade To The City, Monday-Fridays 10pm-2am.

Serenade To The City