New Music: Rick Braun Around The Horn

Contemporary Jazz Trumpet player Rick Braun has a new record out on Shanachie, Around The Horn. Braun is a mainstay on WCLK, and he stopped by our studios when he was in town recently. Around The Horn features special guests Peter White and Lindsey Webster and includes Braun's interpretations of songs from Selena Gomez, Coldplay and Alicia Keys, along with original songs. You can hear cuts from Around The Horn at various times on WCLK, particularly on Serenade To The City overnights, Monday-Friday 10pm-2am.