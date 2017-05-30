New Music: Trombone Shorty Parking Lot Symphony(VIDEO)

WCLK listeners knew about multi-talented Trombone Shorty(Troy Andrews) way before most people in Atlanta, as we've played his music from the beginning of his recording career. His new release on Blue Note is called Parking Lot Symphony. Like all of his records it is full of horn-filled jams testifying to his Treme upbringing. He continues to create pop songs that bring more new fans onboard each release. His cover of New Orleans Ernie K-Doe's R&B nugget "Here Come The Girls" may well be one of the songs of the Summer 2017. You can hear cuts from Parking Lot Symphony on WCLK throughout the day, especially during Serenade To The City, Monday-Friday 10pm-2am.