New Music: Turn Up The Quiet By Diana Krall (VIDEO)

Five time Grammy-winning Jazz Vocalist, Diana Krall is back with a new record on Verve, Turn Up The Quiet. She works out the American Songbook and is produced by fellow Grammy-winner Tommy Lipuma. This new effort features more Jazz standards and, fewer Pop and Rock covers that she's favored on recent records. You can hear cuts from Turn Up The Quiet at various times on Jazz 91.9 WCLK in particular during Serenade To The City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. For more about Dianna Krall, click here.