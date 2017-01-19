Related Program: 
Serenade to the City

New Music: Voyage Home By Chris Rogers

By Aaron Cohen 45 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Serenade to the City

Jazz 91.9 WCLK will be featuring the the debut release on Art of Life Records by Trumpeter and Composer, Chris Rogers, Voyage Home.  It features the late Saxophonist Michael Brecker in one of his final studio sessions, Guitarist Steve Khan, Saxophonist Ted Nash, Pianist Xavier Davis, Bassist Jay Anderson, Drummer Steve Johns, Saxophonist Roger Rosenberg, Trombonist Art Baron, Keyboardist Mark Falchook, Percussionist Willie Martinez and a digital sample of the late Trombonist, Barry Rogers.  Rogers is the son of the late Trombonist Barry Rogers. You can hear cuts from Voyage Home on WCLK at various times, in particular during Serenade To The City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Find our more about Chris Rogers by clicking here.

Tags: 
Chris Rogers
Chris Rogers Voyage Home
Art of Life Records
MIchael Brecker
Aaron Cohen
WCLK
Jazz 91.9 WCLK Atlanta's Jazz Station
Serenade To The City on WCLK
Serenade To The City