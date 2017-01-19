New Music: Voyage Home By Chris Rogers

Jazz 91.9 WCLK will be featuring the the debut release on Art of Life Records by Trumpeter and Composer, Chris Rogers, Voyage Home. It features the late Saxophonist Michael Brecker in one of his final studio sessions, Guitarist Steve Khan, Saxophonist Ted Nash, Pianist Xavier Davis, Bassist Jay Anderson, Drummer Steve Johns, Saxophonist Roger Rosenberg, Trombonist Art Baron, Keyboardist Mark Falchook, Percussionist Willie Martinez and a digital sample of the late Trombonist, Barry Rogers. Rogers is the son of the late Trombonist Barry Rogers. You can hear cuts from Voyage Home on WCLK at various times, in particular during Serenade To The City, Monday through Friday from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

