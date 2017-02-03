New Music: Yonrico Scott's Life Of A Dreamer

Yonrico Scott is a drummer, songwriter, record producer and visual artist who has kept the beat for a wide range of artists, even winning a Grammy Award during his longtime stint in the Derek Trucks Band. WCLK has played Atlanta-based Scott's jazz records throughout his recording career. His new release on Blue Canoe Records, Life of A Dreamer, features an ensemble including Keys: Kenny Banks Jr., Buzz Amato;Organ: Kofi Burbridge; Guitar: Mike Seals, Paul Nelson, Nick Johnson, Daniel Groover, Tyler Neal;Bass: Joseph Patrick Moore;Saxophone: Mace Hibbard;Trombone: Kevin Hyde;Trumpet: Melvin Jones. You can hear cuts from Life of A Dreamer on WCLK at various times, including overnights on Serenade To The City, Monday-Friday 10pm-2am.