Nov 14: ABL Inducts Noel Khalil, Rodney K. Strong Into HOF

The Atlanta Business League (ABL) will host their 84th Annual Meeting on Tuesday, November 14th. At this Annual Meeting business leaders are inducted into their Business Hall of Fame. This week on The Local Take we speak with two of the inductees, Noel Khalil and Rodney K. Strong.

Noel Khalil is the founder and owner of Columbia Residential, LLC which began in 1991. I speak with Mr. Khalil about his decision to become an entrepreneur. He shares that his business focuses on affordable housing.

Mr. Khalil shares he works with government agencies, municipalities and city governments to increase the number of affordable housing units. Columbia Residential is responsible over 10,000 residential housing units across the USA.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Noel Khalil on The Local Take on WCLK.

Rodney K. Strong is the Chairman of Griffin and Strong, P. C. a law and public policy consulting firm. Mr. Strong is considered to be one of the foremost national experts in the area of procurement disparity research and supplier diversity program development.

Mr. Strong shares with us how he learned as a teen from former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson. He speaks to the history of the program that provides a percentage of city contracts to diverse suppliers.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Rodney Strong on The Local Take on WCLK.

The Atlanta Business League's 84th Annual Meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 14th beginning at 5:30pm..

