November 1: Join WCLK For The Taste of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

This week on The Local Take I speak with Demetria Wideman with concessions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Ms. Wideman shares with us their upcoming "Taste" event taking place on Wednesday, November 1st from 11am-3pm. She shares with us how dining in airports is no longer limited to hot dogs. Many Hartsfield-Jackson restaurants are destination locations for travelers from all over the world.

This includes One Flew South, a James Beard finalists restaurant that has repeat customers on Concourse E. Celebrity Chef Cat Cora's Kitchen is also a mainstay for hungry travelers. Atlants's own Ludacris also has a Chicken & Beer restaurant located at the airport.

Tickets to attend the Taste of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are available here. All proceeds are being donated to Share Our Strength - No Kid Hungry campaign. Ms. Wideman explains that the funds will go to ensure that children in Georgia are not hungry.

Join the WCLK live broadcast of Midday Jazz with Rivablue at the 3rd annual Taste of Hartsfield-Jackson, November 1 from 11am - 2pm.

Kiplyn Primius talks about Taste of Hartsfield Jackson International Airport with Demetria Wideman on The Local Take on WCLK.

