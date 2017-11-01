November 11: Kenny Barron Trio (VIDEO)

Join WCLK's Mark Angel for an evening of classic jazz at Clayton State's Spivey Hall on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. The evening will featuring The Kenny Barron Trio.

The Los Angeles Times calls Barron “One of the top jazz pianists in the world." He has an unmatched ability to mesmerize audiences with his elegant playing, sensitive melodies and infectious rhythms. The National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master makes a welcome return to Spivey Hall following his critically acclaimed Trio release, Book of Intuition.

Joining Barron are Kiyoshi Kitagawa on bass and Johnathan Blake on drums.

Click here for tickets and see you there!