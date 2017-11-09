November 14: Atlanta Business League 84th Annual Meeting, Hall of Fame Induction

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by our friends at the Atlanta Business League, presenting their 84th annual meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. This event features Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond as keynote speaker. The anual meeting will also feature the induction of 2017 ABL Hall of Fame Honorees: Columbia Residential CEO, Noel Khalil; Meat Masters CEO, Dionne Moore Peasant; and, Griffin Strong Inc. CEO, Rodney K. Strong.

Registration information is available at their website here.