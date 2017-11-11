November 15: 'Queen Sugar Season Finale Special'

The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) will present a “Queen Sugar Red Carpet Season Finale Special" this Wednesday, November 15 at 10:30 p.m. following the 90-minute extended season two finale episode.

The event was hosted by Oprah Winfrey this past Tuesday night and features conversations with the show’s ensemble cast (Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe and Tina Lifford) in front of a live studio audience. It also features “Queen Sugar” creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay and some of the season two all-female directors. Following the taping was a private after party at SoHo House in West Hollywood.

Click here to see more images and mark your calendars now!