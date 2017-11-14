November 15: Your Health Connection Talks Caregiving, Caregiving Resources

Join us Wednesday at 6pm on WCLK for the monthly edition of Your Health Connection, from the Center For Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development at Clark Atlanta University/CCRTD. Paula Gwynn Grant is your host for this informative, live hour of interactive talk. Our topic this month is Caregiving During Cancer. Our guests include Caregiver Vera Burns, as well as Hillary Thomas from AARP-GA, and Michelle Johnson-Bolden, RN, who operates a home care business. They will discuss resources and strategies for people caring for loved ones during a difficult time.