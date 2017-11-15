November 16: Suite Jazz Series Presents Euge Groove

Programming on WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, located at 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. Thursday night for one night, one performance only, Euge Groove. He'll be unveiling his new release Groove On in a special release party in ATL before the rest of the country. WCLK listeners know Groove's smooth saxaphone sounds, as he is heard regularly on the station. Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner and Jazz at 7:30pm. More information, including reservations, is available at 404-577-2500 or click here.