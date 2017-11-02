Related Program: 
Midday Jazz

November 3: Postive Growth Inc Celebrates 20 Years, Talks About It With Rivablue

By Rob Maynard 44 minutes ago

Programming on WCLK is made possible in part by Positive Growth Inc., celebrating 20 years of service with an awards ceremony and evening of Jazz and entertainment featuring Comedian Griff, Jazz Vocalist Julie Dexter, and Jazz Trumpeter Joey Sommerville. This event happens Friday, November 3 at 6pm at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center in Decatur. Ticket information is available here. Julie Dexter, Joey Sommerville and Positive Growth Inc CEO Joseph T. Arnold joined Rivablue on Midday Jazz to talk about it.

