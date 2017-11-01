November 4: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at GA Tech's Ferst Center (AUDIO)

Swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy found fame with their remarkable arrival on the music scene in the swing revival of the 1990s. Co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, the band blends a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and Dixieland.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy became a national phenomenon in 1996 after performing in the film Swingers. They've since recorded multiple platinum albums and scored hits with "You and Me and the Bottle Makes Three Tonight (Baby)" and "Go Daddy-O." BBVD now carries on the tradition of swing's legendary big bands by touring nonstop, performing more than 100 concerts each year around the world. They've played the Super Bowl, appeared on The Tonight Show and continue to record new music, including Rattle Them Bones in 2012 and a Christmas album. They're known for their high-energy live shows that'll make you feel like you've stepped back in time to the big band era -- so don't forget to bring your dancin' shoes!

