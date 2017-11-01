November 4: GA JAMFEST with Eddie Levert, Eric Benet and more!

Join Judge Penny's SisterTalk Women's Leadership & Empowerment Conference for an evening of R&B and Soul music on Saturday, November 4 at 7 p.m. The evening will feature live performances from legendary vocalist---Eddie Levert---along with award winning soul music crooner Eric Benet, the iconic Tempations Review and The SOS Band.

SisterTalk is a national empowerment experience which converges women and girls from all over the country, from diverse backgrounds and careers, executed over one powerful weekend. Attendees are brought together to be inspired, empowered, engaged, and educated.

CLICK HERE for tickets and see you there!