Only On WCLK: Soul Eyes by Kandace Springs

Twenty seven year old Nashville born Singer, Songwriter and Pianist, Kandace Springs counts among her influences and, inspirations such performers as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Roberta Flack and Norah Jones. On her Blue Note debut Soul Eyes, Springs charts a course all her own. The album features her alto vocal range, her own compositions and, a spacious sound that melds both Jazz and her Nashville upbringing. You can hear cuts from Soul Eyes on Jazz 91.9 WCLK during Serenade To The City, Monday through Fridays from 10:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

