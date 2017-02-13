PNC Bank & WCLK Celebrate Black History Month: Pat Lottier

PNC Bank and WCLK Celebrates Atlanta’s African American Business Leaders – Pat Lottier was born in Ohio in 1948. Lottier excelled in her studies and received a full scholarship to Johns Hopkins University in 1966. There she studied nursing and met her husband George Lottier. When the family moved to Atlanta, Lottier worked with the Dekalb County Health Department. In 1986 Lottier and her husband helped to publish the Atlanta Tribune with Kermit Thomas. After assisting with two issues, the Lottiers took over the publication. Within two years Pat Lottier tripled the advertising pages. Her keen business sense, management skills and guidance from in-laws (publishers of Afro-American newspapers in Baltimore) helped to turn the tabloid into a magazine and the rest is history. Lottier has chronicled the business history of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders for over twenty years. PNC Bank celebrates Atlanta’s African American Business Leaders on February 24th at the Center for Civil and Human Rights at 7:30AM. Click here for more information about that event.