President Trump Holds Press Conference With Colombia's President Before Overseas Trip

Updated at 4:40 p.m. ET

President Trump held a press conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday afternoon.

The remarks were Trump's first live, on-camera remarks since Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein tapped Robert Mueller to be a special counsel overseeing the Justice Department's Russia probe.

The press conference was also one of Trump's last opportunities to speak on the record to the American media before his first trip overseas as president later this week.

