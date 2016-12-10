Rene Marie, Gregory Porter, Ravi Coltrane & more earn Grammy Nominations

The nominations for the 2017 Grammy Awards were announced this week and leading the pack is the Queen Bee—Beyoncé with nine nods. Following her are Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West, who each garnered eight and Chance The Rapper with seven. The Recording Academy will present the 59th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, live from Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast on the CBS Television Network from 8–11:30 pm ET.
Check out some General and Jazz categories below and click here for the full list!
Record Of The Year
“Hello” — Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Album Of The Year
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Song Of The Year
“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Rene Marie
Branford Marsalis Quartet
Gregory Porter
Catherine Russell
The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Joey Alexander
Ravi Coltrane
Fred Hersh
Brad Mehldau
John Scofield
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Kenny Barron Trio
Peter Erskin
The Fred Hershe Trio
Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau
John Scofield