Rene Marie, Gregory Porter, Ravi Coltrane & more earn Grammy Nominations

The nominations for the 2017 Grammy Awards were announced this week and leading the pack is the Queen Bee—Beyoncé with nine nods. Following her are Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West, who each garnered eight and Chance The Rapper with seven. The Recording Academy will present the 59th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, live from Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast on the CBS Television Network from 8–11:30 pm ET.

Check out some General and Jazz categories below and click here for the full list!

Record Of The Year

“Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Album Of The Year

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Song Of The Year

“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Rene Marie

Branford Marsalis Quartet

Gregory Porter

Catherine Russell

The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Joey Alexander

Ravi Coltrane

Fred Hersh

Brad Mehldau

John Scofield

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron Trio

Peter Erskin

The Fred Hershe Trio

Joshua Redman & Brad Mehldau

John Scofield