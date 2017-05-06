Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Corey Hawkins & more receive Tony Award Nominations

Congratulations goes to acclaimed actor, playwright and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson! The star of BET’s “The Quad” picked up a Tony Award nomination this week for Wilson‘s classic, “JITNEY.” The show also earned nominations for Best Revival of a Play and Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for John Douglas Thompson.

“24 Legacy” star Corey Hawkins also picked up his first Tony nomination ever for Best Performance by an actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his work as Paul in “Six Degrees of Separation.” Condola Rashad and Michelle Wilson will be competing for Best Performance by an Actress. Rashad appears in “A Doll’s House Part II” and Wilson appears in “Sweat.” Other nominees include Denée Benton for Best Performance by an actress in a leading role in a Musical for her role as Natasha in “Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”

Acclaimed costumer designer Toni Leslie-James picked up a nomination for Best Costume Design of a Play while stage, TV and film icon—James Earl Jones—will pick up this year’s coveted Special Tony Award® for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. “The Tony Awards” will air on Sunday, June 11 at 8 p.m. on CBS!

