Saturday At 7:30am: Dr. Judi The People's Advocate-What Is The Real Meaning of Black History Month?

Saturday morning at 7:30am WCLK presents Dr. Judi, The People's Advocate, with a half hour of compelling conversation. Dr. Judi Crocker Billingsley talks with Sociologist and Social Activist Dr. Fleda Mask Jackson as they consider the meaning of Black History Month in 2017. They'll cover the beginnings of the Black History Movement with Carter G. Woodson's founding of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History in 1915. They will also tease out the ideas and controversies surrounding Black History Month in the current era. That's Dr. Judi, The People's Advocate, compelling community conversation with Sociologist Dr. Judi Crocker Billingsley, Saturday morning before Tavis Smiley exclusively on WCLK.