Saturday Morning: Long Term Care Issues On The Local Take, Sponsored by Nationwide

Nationwide Insurance has partnered with The Local Take to share financial strategies with our listeners on a quarterly basis.

This week we are joined in the studio by Mr. Derek Campbell of the Derek Campbell Insurance Agency - Nationwide to talk about the issues surrounding long term care and the need for long term care insurance.

Derek Campbell starts with the basics explaining exactly what long term care insurance is for, and why eventually we'll all need this coverage.

Using his life as an example, Derek shares with us the challenges he faced in caring for his mother. He mentions the six things that we all do everyday from getting up out of the bed to grooming ourselves and asks what happens when you can no longer do those things for yourself. This is when you'll need Long Term Care insurance.

He speaks about a new product being offered from Nationwide and also the need for every person over the age of 40 to plan for the eventual need of long term care.

