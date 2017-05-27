SNL's Leslie Jones to host 'BET Awards'

Comedienne and actress Leslie Jones has been tapped to host this year’s highly anticipated #BETAwards. The network made the announcement on Wednesday (5/24) that the SNL writer and star will be making her debut as the host of a major award show and will join a long list of stand-up comics who have hosted the ceremony in the past including Chris Rock, Mo’Nique, Kevin Hart and Chris Tucker.

“I am so excited to be hosting The BET Awards this year,” said Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, “BET was the first network and place where I was on TV – I am looking to turn this whole experience into a joyful homecoming.”

Previously announced nominees include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper and Migos. Click here to see the rest of the nods and watch the BET Awards LIVE on Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA.