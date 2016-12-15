Saturday, December 17, 7:00 a.m. on The Local Take on Jazz 91.9 WCLK, I'll talk with Carol Crumby and Ella Davis, dedicated community leaders with the South Dekalb Improvement Association.

This non-profit organization was created for the purpose of serving as a voice for the citizens of unincorporated DeKalb County about topics that affect the quality of and are common to life across the region. The organization is broken down into sections and Ms. Davis and Crumby represent the Education Section.

They share with us their partnership with Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy and that they are always looking for partners and volunteers. The programming that they have implemented impacts the entire community. The outreach starts with parents, teachers and administrators. By reaching out to all of stakeholders, this group implements programs that received wholeheartedly by the community.

Kiplyn Primus talks with Carol Crumby and Ella Davis with the South Dekalb Improvement Association on The Local Take on WCLK.

Click the following link for more information about the South DeKalb Improvement Association

Click the following link for information about the Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy