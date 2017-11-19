Special Report: A Cultural Turning Point On Sexual Harassment?

It has been a little more than a year since President Trump, then candidate-Trump, faced furious criticism over the now-infamous Access Hollywood video featuring his comments about groping women. He subsequently faced a barrage of sexual harassment claims. While the moment sparked a national conversation about sexual harassment, it did not quash his presidential aspirations.

In the following months, sexual harassment remained in the news, with accusations at Fox News, lawsuits and the resignations of prominent TV personalities.

But this fall, the floodgates seemed to open. After revelations about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the hashtag #MeToo was born and more allegations surfaced in Hollywood, in sports, in business, in politics and at media organizations, including NPR. Accusations of sexual harassment are not new, but this year's reactions and consequences have been different.

In a new hourlong special, "Sexual Harassment: A Moment of Reckoning," Weekend Edition Sunday host Lulu Garcia-Navarro looks at the significance of this moment, as so many women and men go public with their stories. She explores why it's happening now and whether it represents a cultural turning point.

Guests:

Wade Hankin, a 25-year-old man from Seattle who launched a partner hashtag to #metoo — #ihave — in a post in which he admitted his own inappropriate actions involving women and encouraged other men to do so as well.

Radio journalist Mary Beth Kirchner, who recently reported on Jackson Katz, an educator who has spent 27 years giving talks and workshops to boys and men on the dangers of "boys will be boys" attitudes.

Lin Farley, a journalist and author who helped popularize the term "sexual harassment" in the 1970s.

Kaitlin Prest, host of The Heart podcast, "an audio art project about intimacy and humanity."

Cathy Young, contributing editor for Reason magazine, who wrote a recent Los Angeles Times column suggesting some offenders are being punished excessively.

Human resources consultant Laurie Ruettimann, who explains how organizations address sexual misconduct.

