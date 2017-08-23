Suite Jazz Series Presents Former NPG Saxophonist Marcus Anderson

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by The Suite Food Lounge, located at 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. The Suite Jazz Series presents Marcus Anderson for one night only on Thursday, August 24. Anderson was a featured saxophonist with Prince And The New Power Generation, and he travels the globe performing with other major artists. See this multi-instrumentalist, producer and arranger live in a rare Atlanta appearance. Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner and Jazz at 7:30pm. For more information, including reservations, call the Suite Food Lounge at 404-577-2500 or click here.