Support Public Media In Puerto Rico As They Recover From Hurricane Maria

Imagine no electricity, running water, or other basic services for over a month. That's what WCLK's public media colleagues in Puerto Rico are dealing with right now in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Your contribution to the Colleagues Helping Colleagues fund will be a big help in the lives of our friends in Puerto Rico.

Here are a few quotes from among the 100+ requests we’ve received from employees of the public television and radio stations in Puerto Rico just this week:

Since the day of Hurricane Maria I have lost food, clothing and personal items such as photos, furniture and electronic equipment. I've had to spend on transportation, fast food, gas, and an electric generator. We have not had electricity for a month and rationing our drinking water every day. We have difficulty obtaining potable water and necessary items like batteries, ice and laundry service.

I had unexpected expenses for the purchase of food, water, necessities, medicines, gasoline, diesel and maintenance items for energy generator. My parents use medications that need to be refrigerated and use sleeping machines because of their sleeping disorder and asthma.

I have been more than one month without electric service and water . . . As a consequence of the desperation of the people, someone stole our car. We are a family of 6 (my wife, a daughter of 21, a son of 13, a grandchild of 5, my brother and me).

My husband is a diabetic and has survived a pulmonary embolism and a cellulite infection (both years ago). He has sleep apnea and sleeps with a CPAP Machine. He has been unemployed since November 2016, which means I am the sole provider for the household. These past 35 days without electricity have been especially hard on him since his breathing stops and starts without the CPAP Machine.

If you haven’t contributed, please do so today. Any amount helps. We still have so many requests left to fund, and grants are about $500 per person. 100% of your gift goes directly to recipients.

If you have given already, thank you so much. I have another request, will you please share this appeal with your colleagues today? While Greater Public has an extensive database, we know there are many people we haven’t yet reached.

On behalf of all the recipients of the CHC fund, thank you. You’re making a big difference, and I’m so humbled to be a part of this generous and caring community.