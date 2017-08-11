Related Program: 
Jazz Tones

Sweet Lu Olutosin Talks About His Music With Jay Edwards On Jazz Tones

By Jay Edwards 9 hours ago

Join me for Jazz Tones on WCLK, Sunday afternoon from 3pm-7pm. Recently, Atlantan Sweet Lu Olutosin was a guest on Jazz Tones. We discussed his third release as a leader, Meet Me At The Crossroads, a record that exhibits social consciousness with tracks such as Skin Game(Granny Said It) and How They Do That. He shared  that his grandmother taught him  that racism was an unnecessary game. A Joe Henderson tune, Don't Forget To Remember(Recorda Me),exhibits his lyrical versatility and homage to a respected legend. Lu has attained a soulful approach to these songs from  singing Gospel  and Blues. He retired as a U.S. Army Colonel and is a former member of the Atlanta Police Department. Find out more about Sweet Lu Olutosin by clicking here.

Tags: 
Sweet Lu Olutosin
Meet Me At The Crossroads
Jay Edwards
Jazz Tones on WCLK
Jazz Tones with Jay Edwards
WCLK
Jazz 91.9 WCLK