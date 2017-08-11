Sweet Lu Olutosin Talks About His Music With Jay Edwards On Jazz Tones

Join me for Jazz Tones on WCLK, Sunday afternoon from 3pm-7pm. Recently, Atlantan Sweet Lu Olutosin was a guest on Jazz Tones. We discussed his third release as a leader, Meet Me At The Crossroads, a record that exhibits social consciousness with tracks such as Skin Game(Granny Said It) and How They Do That. He shared that his grandmother taught him that racism was an unnecessary game. A Joe Henderson tune, Don't Forget To Remember(Recorda Me),exhibits his lyrical versatility and homage to a respected legend. Lu has attained a soulful approach to these songs from singing Gospel and Blues. He retired as a U.S. Army Colonel and is a former member of the Atlanta Police Department. Find out more about Sweet Lu Olutosin by clicking here.

