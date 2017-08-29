Taste of Soul Atlanta Festival This Weekend, WCLK's Rivablue Is Your Host

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by the 2017 Taste of Soul Atlanta Festival, taking place Saturday, September 2, from 11am until 9pm at the corner of Northside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. WCLK's own Rivablue will be your host. This year's festival includes performances by Frenchie Davis, Ricco Barrino and Philippia and others. There will also be soul and fusion foods, arts and crafts and a kids zone. The festival will continue on Sunday, September 3 at 6pm with ARTOSA Beyond: Contemporary Art Show and Shindig, located in the Art Cafe in the Castleberry Hill District and hosted by Antoine McNeal. More information is available at tasteofsoulatlanta.com