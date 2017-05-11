TONIGHT: Suite Jazz Series Presents Saxophonist Paul Taylor

Programming on WCLK is made possible in part by support from The Suite Food Lounge, located at 375 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. The Suite Jazz Series presents Contemporary Jazz Saxophonist Paul Taylor for one show only tonight May 18. Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner and jazz at 7:30pm. Information including tickets is available at 404-577-2500 or click here. WCLK listeners know Paul's work, in particular Arrival from his most recent release Countdown.