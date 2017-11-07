Top Stories: Watching Elections Today Across The U.S.; Trump In South Korea

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Visit To South Korea, Trump Continues Theme Of Security And Trade.

-- Man Who Exchanged Fire With Texas Shooter: 'I Was Scared To Death'.

-- In Texas And Beyond, Mass Shootings Have Roots In Domestic Violence.

-- What To Watch In Tuesday's Elections Across The Country.

And here are more early headlines:

Combing Through The House GOP Tax Bill. (Washington Post)

Scottish Parliament Evacuated After Suspicious Packages Found. (Guardian)

U.N. Security Council Condemns Violence Against Rohingya. (CBS/AP)

More Details Of Assault On Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) (New York Times)

Tropical Storm Rina Swirls In Atlantic, Away From Land. (NHC)

Meals Offered By Blind In Ecuadorean Cave Increase Awareness. (AP)

