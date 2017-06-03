UPFRONT to feature HGTV's Egypt Sherrod + ‘Official Soul Sisters' for Black Music Month

June is Black Music Month and #UPFRONT will be celebrating all month long with exclusive interviews and music from today’s hitmakers. Saturday’s show will feature the daughters of three iconic music stars that blazed trails within the industry—-James Brown, Millie Jackson and Isaac Hayes.

Dr. Yamma Brown, Keisha Jackson and Heather Hayes stopped by the studios recently to chat about their famous parents and the lessons they’ve learned from them. The ladies also open up about their favorite songs from their parents, their most memorable moments and the enduring legacies of these larger-than-life figures.

#UPFRONT will also feature HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod. The former radio personality turned TV star is dishing about the success of her show, “Flipping Virgins” and why Atlanta is such a hotbed for real estate. She also opens up about the inspiration behind her book, “Keep Calm . . . It's Just Real Estate…” as well as her most memorable radio interview and much more. RivaBlue is also bringing you the latest in TV and film auditions and entertainment news.

#UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute radio magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Atlanta the “Entertainment Capital of the South.” It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK and his hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius.

