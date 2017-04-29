UPFRONT features cast of #DearWhitePeople + Kim Hawthorne + GregAlan Williams + more

This week’s edition of #UPFRONT is a very special one. I will be talking to the cast of Netflix’s “Dear White People,” which premiered on Friday (April 28).

The new series follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. My featured guests include creator, writer and executive producer Justin Simien, Atlanta’s own Logan Browning, Marque Richardson and John Patrick Amedori.

TV, film and stage actress and star of “Greenleaf,” Kim Hawthorne drops by the studio to chat about her character Kerissa and her time at Atlanta’s Tony Winning Alliance Theatre. Emil Thomas, Artistic Director of Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square talks about their current production of “Native Son” and actor GregAlan Williams recalls his heroic efforts 25 years ago during the infamous L.A. Riots. This is an amazing story of courage and brotherhood that you don’t want to miss.

#UPFRONT airs every Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK!