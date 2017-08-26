Don't forget to check out today's edition of #UPFRONT. It features interviews with legendary actor and filmmaker Bill Duke; emerging Atlanta filmmaker Bobby Huntley and veteran actor John Marshall Jones. All three of them have film projects debuting during this weekend's BronzeLens Film Festival. In addition to talking about their films, they also share words of wisdom for aspiring actors and filmmakers.

Check it out below:

UPFRONT featuring Bill Duke, Bobby Huntley and John Marshall Jones.

