UPFRONT featuring Kathleen Bertrand, Emil Thomas and DeVon Franklin

This week's edition of #UPFRONT features jazz vocalist Kathleen Bertrand as she talks about her new album, It’s Time to Love. This is Bertrand’s first project in six years and it features collaborations with Phil Davis, Tyrone Jackson, Tony Hightower and The Dangerfeel Newbies.

Emil Thomas, Artistic Director of Marietta’s New Theater in the Square stopped by the studios this week to chat about his new holiday production, The Gift of the Magi 2.0. The show opens November 16 and features a historical Atlanta reference that is sure to have audiences talking.

Closing out this week’s show is the second part of my conversation with Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin. We’ll finish talking about his new book, The Hollywood Commandments as well as his new holiday film “The Star” which is a new take on the Nativity Story. I’ll also be playing new music from Fantasia with CeeLo Green and Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr.

#UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is a 30-minute radio magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Georgia the new "Entertainment Capital.” It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK and his hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius.