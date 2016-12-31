UPFRONT's 2016 Year in Review feat. Jamal Ahmad, Yalanda Lattimore and FreddyO

Don't forget to check out today's special edition of "UPFRONT Inside Atlanta's Entertainment Industry."

I'll be counting down some of the biggest entertainment, music and pop culture news stories of 2016 with my media friends---radio personality and musician Jamal Ahmad (WCLK's Soul of Jazz), celebrity blogger and theater maven Yalanda Lattimore (DryerBuzz.com) and celebrity photographer and CAU Alumni Freddy (FreddyO.com).

Ray Cornelius talks to Jamal Ahmad, Yalanda Lattimore an FreddyO about the biggest entertainment, music and pop culture stories of 2016. This is the UPFRONT Year in Review!

“UPFRONT” Inside Atlanta’s Entertainment Industry is presented by Atlanta’s Jazz station, Jazz 91.9 WCLK and airs every Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Click here to check out past shows!