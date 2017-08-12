UPFRONT's Ray Cornelius to host Screening of “90 DAYS” during #BLFF17 (VIDEO)

It gives me extreme pleasure to announce that yours truly, Ray Cornelius, will be hosting the Atlanta screening of the powerful drama “90 Days.” The viewing will take on Sunday, August 27 at 4:30 p.m. at the historic Plaza Theatre and is part of the BronzeLens Film Fesitval - “Cinema & Social Justice Sunday” Series.

A riveting story of love, integrity and compassion, “90 Days” explores a beautiful couple’s relationship and their life altering decision after ninety days of dating. Fueled with gripping performances by an extraordinary cast of actors led by Teyonah Parris and Nic Few, “90 Days” is a groundbreaking cinematic piece of art that confronts the human experience of overcoming one of life’s greatest perceived challenges.

“90 Days” is written by Nathan Hale Williams and directed by Williams and Jennia Fredrique Aponte and is based on a true story. It also stars stage and film actress Pauletta Washington, “Noah’s ARC” star Rodney Chester, Emmett Short, Collin Lee Ellis and “Empire” actress and singer V. Bozeman.

“90 Days” is executive produced by Jussie Smollett.

Check out the trailer below:

Stay close to #UPFRONT to find out how you can win tickets to the screening. The show airs on Saturday's at 9 a.m.

The “90 Days” Atlanta Screening is presented by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition (BLACC).