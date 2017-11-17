Vanessa Rubin Features In Hammonds House Benefit Saturday, Talks About It With Rivablue

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by the Hammonds House Museum in Atlanta' Historic West End. They are presenting their 2017 Benefit Concert Saturday, November 18, at 7:30pm at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College. This year's event features An Evening With Vanessa Rubin and The Gary Motley Trio, and is made possible by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. Looking for tickets? You can find them by clicking on the Hammonds House site here. Vanessa Rubin stopped by WCLK during Midday Jazz to talk about the show, and her career, with Rivablue.

Rivablue talks with Jazz Vocalist Vanessa Rubin on Midday Jazz on WCLK.