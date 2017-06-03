Watch Trailer fo VH1's New Series #DaytimeDivas (VIDEO)

Finally! A first look trailer for VH1’s upcoming drama, “Daytime Divas” starring Vanessa Williams + Tichina Arnold and premiering Monday, June 5 at 10 p.m.

The series is based on Star Jones‘ best selling book, Satan’s Sisters and follows a fictitious long-running talk show titled “The Lunch Hour” that is hosted by five female co-hosts including Williams and Arnold along with Chloe Bridges, Camille Guaty and Fiona Gubelmann.

Other special guests include Kristen Johnston, Norm Lewis, Patti LaBelle, Eve, Kelly Osbourne, Tasha Smith, McKinley Freeman, La La Anthony, Rob Estes, Scott Evans, Debby Ryan, Janet Mock, The Real’s Tamara Mowry-Housley, Richard T. Jones, Maurice Johnson and Ms. Jones herself.

Check it out below and tell us what you think!