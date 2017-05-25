WCLK Hosts the Contemporary Jazz Stage at the 40th Atlanta Jazz Festival

Jazz 91.9 WCLK is pleased to have the distinction of being the Official Station of the 40th Atlanta Jazz Festival. In addition to broadcasting from our tent in Piedmont Park, we’re hosting the all-new Contemporary Jazz Stage on Saturday and Sunday (May 27th and 28th). The Contemporary Jazz Stage (formerly The International Jazz Stage) will feature a line-up that includes Macy Gray, Darren English, Cleveland P. Jones, Julie Dexter & Jacob Deaton Duo featuring Rasheeda, Moonchild, Nik West, and a host of others. For the complete line-up of festival performances, times and locations, click here.