WCLK Salutes Our Veterans

By Rob Maynard 4 minutes ago
  • MACON, Ga., Oct. 15, 2017 – Soldiers of the Georgia Army National Guard and family members render honors during the playing of the National Anthem during the change of command ceremony for the Statesboro-based 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Georgia Army National Guard photo by Capt. William Carraway

WCLK wishes health, happiness and offers our grateful thanks to all veterans who have served America at home and abroad. Thanks to you and your families for the sacrifices you have made for the rest of us. And special thanks to our Georgia Guard members making a difference on the home front, particularly during recent devastating weather events. A number of restaurants across America are offering free meals or food items to veterans today for Veterans Day. Here's a list.

