WCLK wishes health, happiness and offers our grateful thanks to all veterans who have served America at home and abroad. Thanks to you and your families for the sacrifices you have made for the rest of us. And special thanks to our Georgia Guard members making a difference on the home front, particularly during recent devastating weather events. A number of restaurants across America are offering free meals or food items to veterans today for Veterans Day. Here's a list.
WCLK Salutes Our Veterans
By Rob Maynard • 4 minutes ago