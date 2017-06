Programming on WCLK is made possible in part by The Wade Ford Summer Concert Series, continuing its summer-long run with another talent-rich concert featuring Jazz 91.9 mainstay artists Maysa Leak and Lindsey Webster along with flutist Althea Rene and jazz violinist Karen Briggs. The annual Summer Concert Series is back at the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton on Saturday, June 24th at 6 p.m.

Tickets available here