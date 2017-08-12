The Cast of #WhenLoveKills, Marlon Wayans + Asante Bradford featured on #UPFRONT

Check out today's edition of #UPFRONT Inside Atlanta's Entertainment. It featured an interview with comedian and actor Marlon Wayans as he talked about his new sitcom "Marlon." The series debuts this Wednesday, August 16 on NBC and also stars Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb and Diallo Riddle.

#UPFRONT also hit the red carpet this week for the Atlanta premiere of TV One’s original movie “When Love Kills.” I got a chance to talk with the film’s stars Niatia “Lil’ Mama” Kirkland, Lance Gross and Tami Roman as well as the film's director Tasha Smith. It debuts on TV One Monday, August 28 at 9 p.m.

My last segment featured Asante Bradford, Project Manager for Digital Entertainment and Emerging Media for the Georgia Department of Economic Development. He discussed his role in recruiting young talent as well as the state’s new tax incentives for music, post production and much more. We also played music from Tony-winning Broadway stars---Billy Porter and Cynthia Erivo---along with throwback sounds from US3 and the iconic Nina Simone.

#UPFRONT featuring Marlon Wayans, Asante Bradford and the cast of "When Love Kills"

#UPFRONT Inside Atlanta Entertainment Industry is 30-minute radio magazine that features one-on-one interviews with all of the major players and behind-the-scenes superstars that make Georgia the new "Entertainment Capital.” It airs every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on Jazz 91.9 WCLK and his hosted by yours truly, Ray Cornelius.

#UPFRONT is sponsored by the BronzeLens Film Festival.